MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

