M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $139.81. Approximately 1,385,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,030,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,687,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

