MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th.
MTUAY stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Featured Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.