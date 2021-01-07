MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th.

MTUAY stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

