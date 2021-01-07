MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.99. 10,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

