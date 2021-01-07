Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.21.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.