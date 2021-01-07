Myrtle L. Jones Sells 4,449 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 15,983,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.