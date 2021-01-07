Myrtle L. Jones Sells 4,449 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00.
Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 15,983,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.35.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Article: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.