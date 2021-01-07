Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

