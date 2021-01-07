Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
