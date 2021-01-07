Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NNOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NNOX stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.