Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

