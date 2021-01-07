National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of SU opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

