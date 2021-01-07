National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.43.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

