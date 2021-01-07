National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.43.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

