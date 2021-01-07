NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

