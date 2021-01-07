Nebulas Price Up 13.2% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Neraex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,317,317 coins and its circulating supply is 57,781,795 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Allcoin, OKEx, Neraex, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

