Needham & Company LLC Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

LIVN stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $236,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

