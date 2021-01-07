Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Receives €63.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.78 ($75.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €59.55 ($70.06). 373,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 69.24. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

