Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nesco in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NYSE:NSCO opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

