Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

NSRGY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 508,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

