NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 110,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,385 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,091,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

