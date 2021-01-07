NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

