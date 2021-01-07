Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NRO stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.08.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
