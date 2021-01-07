Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NRO stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

