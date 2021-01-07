NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 19.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s stock price was up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 1,842,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 762,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.