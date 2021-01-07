Nevro Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.23.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

