New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Trading Up 5.8%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.63. Approximately 847,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 752,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after buying an additional 461,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,029 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

