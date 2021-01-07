Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,573,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

