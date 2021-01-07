Nexo One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.52 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $367.60 million and $15.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

