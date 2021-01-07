NEXT plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEXT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $50.41 on Thursday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

