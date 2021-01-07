NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ subjection to stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are other woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the firm's financial flexibility will help it fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunities for its eight natural gas pipelines. The company’s decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1-GW renewable project will further expand its operation.”

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.