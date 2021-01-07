NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$24.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.97.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5716617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.