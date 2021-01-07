NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

