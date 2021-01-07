NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NI. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NiSource by 25.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 54.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

