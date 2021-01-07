Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

