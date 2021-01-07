Noir (NOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $284.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Noir has a total market cap of $152,126.39 and approximately $284.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 68.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00113352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00459483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00049755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,408,562 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

