Noir Trading Down 68.2% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $152,126.39 and $284.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,408,562 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

