Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE NOMD opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

