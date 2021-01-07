Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
