Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

