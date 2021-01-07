Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €65.88 ($77.51) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.01.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

