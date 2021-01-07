Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €65.88 ($77.51) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.01.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

