Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.27. Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 112,311 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

