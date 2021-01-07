Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOG. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after buying an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.