Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NOG opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

