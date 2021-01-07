Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

