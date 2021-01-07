Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price Up 6%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.13 and last traded at $97.29. Approximately 1,373,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,027,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.81.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

