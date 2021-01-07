Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $331.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $386.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $299.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,794,000 after acquiring an additional 103,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

