Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

