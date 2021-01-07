Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.