Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

