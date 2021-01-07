Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

