Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
