Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NEV opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
