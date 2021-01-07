Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

