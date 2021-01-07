Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NKG stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
