Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NMY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.