Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

JPC stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

