Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

